Court summons Kumaraswamy in land case

A special court hearing the Halage Vaderahalli denotification case on Thursday asked former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to be present in the court on October 4.

The special court for the trial of MLAs and MPs issued summons to Kumaraswamy in the case which dates back to his first term as chief minister in 2007.

The Lokayukta police, which had probed a complaint by M Mahadeva Swamy from Santhemarahalli in Chamarajnagar, had filed a closure (‘B’) report citing lack of evidence.

However, special judge Ramachandra D Huddar on July 21 rejected the B report stating that the charges made against the former chief minister were too serious.

The case pertains to denotification of 2.24 acres of land at Halage Vaderahalli in favour of a few landowners. The land was notified for BDA Layout under the Banashankari V Stage project.