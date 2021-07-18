D K Shivakumar dares government to hold session in Belagavi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Sunday dared the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government to convene the legislature session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

"The BJP government had not conducted a session in Belagavi for the last two years. North Karnataka is lagging behind because of the lackadaisical attitude of the government... They (BJP govt) fear a backlash of the people region... I dare the government to hold a session here," he told reporters on the sidelines of a party workers' meeting.

"The Soudha in Belagavi is rusting. Why are the leaders of the region Karjol, Shettar, Nirani and Katti silent? The session in Belagavi will help the north Karnataka's cause," the KPCC president said.

He urged the government to get grants for the speedy implementation of Upper Krishna project.

"In a bid to revamp the party at grassroots, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala will meet the party workers in Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru. Surjewala will also talk to the poll losers," Shivakumar said.