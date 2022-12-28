Development, Hindutva to be BJP’s poll plank for Karnataka Assembly Election: CT Ravi

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Wednesday said the party will give "special" focus on the Old Mysuru region where he pointed out that winning more seats is necessary to get a majority.

"We will fight the election on development and Hindutva," Ravi told reporters when asked what the BJP's approach would be in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region where it is perceived as weak.

"Caste is the reality, but our party runs on the ideology of Hindutva. Our ideology incorporates all castes. Hindutva isn't a religion, but a cultural legacy. All people who come under this legacy, irrespective of their worship methods, are Hindus," Ravi said.

The BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Kolar and Chikkaballapur. "We have a report card to show people. Take PM-KISAN, for example. Hasn't it reached farmers of Old Mysuru? Haven't people benefitted from the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor? Milk subsidy that farmers get was started by the BJP. The Hassan airport, which was HD Deve Gowda's dream, is being implemented by the BJP. We have so many such things that we'll tell people," Ravi explained.

Ravi said the BJP realised the importance of the Old Mysuru region in the 2008 and 2018 elections. "We cannot get a majority without winning the confidence of people in this region. So, while focussing on the entire state, we'll give special focus on the Old Mysuru region," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mandya on December 30 and Devanahalli on December 31. "A good cricketer will play well on any pitch - home or away. Shah will play well on any pitch," Ravi said.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said one lakh people are expected at a public meeting Shah will address in Mandya. "People from Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Hassan will attend the convention," he said, adding that Mandya would "cease to be the fortress of the JD(S) and Congress."

In Mandya, Shah will open a mega dairy on December 30. "After that, he'll address cooperatives. We'll submit a memorandum to Shah on doubling NABARD's Rs 24,000 crore loan," Somashekhar said. Shah is also expected to hold talks with milk unions. "One thousand directors of primary agricultural credit societies, 1,000 milk suppliers and 1,000 members of women self-help groups will participate in the programme," he said.

Like Ravi, Somashekhar said the BJP wants to win more seats in Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Hassan.