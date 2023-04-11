DH Toon | Politics over milk, at what cost?

The 'Amul versus Nandini' political slugfest has spooked the BJP, forcing top party leaders to step in and douse the row that erupted just a month before the Karnataka Assembly polls.
The controversy underlines the significance of 'politics around milk' in Karnataka, where 16 unions spread across 22,000 villages and 24 lakh members give the sector a powerful voice that is coveted by parties to establish a grassroots presence.
