DKS tells students, parents to reach CET centres early

Shivakumar also requested students and their parents to avoid routes leading to Kanteerava Stadium between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday

  • May 20 2023, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 01:00 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Friday appealed students appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) to reach the examination centres before 9.30 am on Saturday to avoid road blocks due to swearing in ceremony at Kanteerava Stadium. 

Instructions have also given to school managements through the state government to make arrangements to students and their parents for lunch and snacks near examination centres since examinations will also be there during second half of the day, Shivakumar told reporters here. 

Shivakumar also requested students and their parents to avoid routes leading to Kanteerava Stadium between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday. Instructions have also given to police to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the city, he said. 

Earlier, several parents had expressed concern over possible inconvenience to students reaching the CET centres due to swearing-in ceremony. Since more than one lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony along with several VVIPs, heavy traffic jams are anticipated in the city. 

