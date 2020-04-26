Don’t provoke me and lose face, DKS warns Gopalaiah

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar lashed out at Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah over alleged hoarding of foodgrains meant for the public distribution system.

"I have information on who was selling the rice provided by the Centre and at what price. Don't provoke me and lose face," he said.

"There are several guidelines for storing foodgrains and other items provided under the public distribution system. Despite this, why were such large amounts of rice stored at a private facility? Why did the government announce that it will store foodgrains and other essential items in hundreds of godowns and choultries?" he said.

On Friday, Shivakumar had made allegations of a scam, saying that 1,879 quintals of rice from Haryana, meant for distribution to the poor, was illegally stored at a warehouse. The stock was subsequently seized, he had said.

Gopalaiah had dismissed the charges. He also demanded action against anyone who did not cooperate during the pandemic.

"Action should be initiated against those involved in the Mandya and Padarayanapura incidents. In the same way, action should be taken against a Mangaluru MLA (who did not allow burial of a body)," he said.

The government must also act against the MLAs from Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere for their provocative statements, he added.