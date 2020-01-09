Dy CM hits out at JNC students, backs BJP workers

Criticising the behaviour of students opposed to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, DyCM CN Ashwath Narayan questioned who gave students "the right to directly question" political workers.

He was speaking to reporters after a delegation of BJP workers headed by Gopinath Reddy, submitted a memorandum urging him to regulate educational institutions from being 'used politically'. It was in connection with the scuffle between students of Jyoti Nivas College and BJP workers over a signature collection campaign to support CAA, reported on Wednesday evening.

On the argument between JNC students and BJP workers, he said that smart people generally avoided arguments. "When BJP workers are creating awareness about the law of the land, who are these people to question all of a sudden. If students had an issue, they could have filed a complaint with the police. Who gave them the right to directly question political activists?"

The question of opposing the law doesn't arise and BJP workers are creating awareness about the Act, he said. Defending the party workers, he said that they had not violated any law and maintained that the opposition to the Act was due to misinformation.

"People should stop such anti-national activities and start respecting the country, as we are all Indians," he said. Steps will also be taken to create awareness in colleges, he added.