DyCM-led BJP distributing money to voters: H D Revanna

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Dec 04 2019, 16:07pm ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2019, 16:07pm ist
Revanna alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has been staying in a village on the K R Pet border and has been distributing money to the voters. DH Photo

Reacting to the FIR lodged against his son Suraj Revanna for a group clash at Nambihalli in the Channarayapatna taluk, MLA H D Revanna alleged that the BJP has been distributing money to the voters in Hunsur and K R Pet taluks. "The police have lodged an FIR  against Suraj Revanna though he was not at the spot of the clash. He was campaigning in Mandagere. I will stage a protest in front of the SP’s office on Friday," he said. 

He alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has been staying in a village on the K R Pet border and has been distributing money to the voters. He also alleged that the DyCM, with the help of a corporator from Bengaluru and police personnel, has been distributing Rs 1,000 and 2,000 to the voters. The Election Commission should take the issue seriously, he urged.

