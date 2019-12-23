Ex gratia to victims of police firing by Siddaramaiah

  Dec 23 2019
  • updated: Dec 23 2019, 15:14pm ist

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah handed over cheques for Rs 7.50 lakh each to the family of two victims of police firing in Mangaluru on Monday. 

Siddaramaiah handed over Rs five lakh each to the family of victims. While the District Congress Committee handed over Rs 2.5 lakh each to the family of victims. Siddaramaiah met and consoled the family of Jaleel and Nauseen, who were killed in police firing, after the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent, on December 19. 
He also visited injured in the hospital.

