Explain Naxal link to Bharat Jodo, BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya asks Congress

Siroya, a Rajya Sabha member, asked 10 questions to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 03 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 15:28 ist
Lahar Singh Siroya. Credit: DH Photo

Senior BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday asked the Congress to clarify on the involvement of Naxals and Maoists in the ongoing Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka. 

Siroya, a Rajya Sabha member, asked 10 questions to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah who are leading the 510-km Bharat Jodo march in the state. 

“Can they confirm that Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers are not part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Karnataka leg? Were these people involved in the planning of the yatra?” Siroya asked in a statement. “Can they confirm if some Congressmen have helped Naxals/Maoists to collect large sums of money to build and run media outlets in recent years? Will they agree to a probe into the money sources of these people?” 

Also Read | Congress sees strong response to Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru

Siroya even referred to the death of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh without naming her. He asked if the Siddaramaiah-led government “deliberately looked away” as Naxals/Maoists “exploited the death of a famous journalist to strengthen their operations?” Siroya also wondered if Siddaramaiah’s friends helped the Naxals/Maoists with money and logistics to organise memorial functions for the journalist. 

The BJP leader asked the Congress to clarify if Naxals/Maoists hijacked the recent farmers’ agitation against farm laws in Karnataka. He also asked Siddaramaiah to spell out what his government’s policy towards Naxals/Maoists was. 

Accusing Siddaramaiah of having “a soft corner” for the banned PFI, Siroya asked if the Congress leader had a similar sentiment for Naxals/Maoists. “Recently, when action was taken against PFI, Siddaramaiah said there should be action against RSS, too. Has he ever sought action against Naxals/Maoists?” Siroya asked. 

Siroya asked Siddaramaiah to specify if he sought action against his “friends” who organised a pro-China function from which he withdrew after it became a controversy. 

“If everything is above board, will Congress leaders ask for a probe by central agencies into the affairs of Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers in Karnataka?” Siroya said. 

