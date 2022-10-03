Explain Naxal link to Bharat Jodo, BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya asks Congress

Senior BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday asked the Congress to clarify on the involvement of Naxals and Maoists in the ongoing Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka.

Siroya, a Rajya Sabha member, asked 10 questions to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah who are leading the 510-km Bharat Jodo march in the state.

“Can they confirm that Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers are not part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Karnataka leg? Were these people involved in the planning of the yatra?” Siroya asked in a statement. “Can they confirm if some Congressmen have helped Naxals/Maoists to collect large sums of money to build and run media outlets in recent years? Will they agree to a probe into the money sources of these people?”

Siroya even referred to the death of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh without naming her. He asked if the Siddaramaiah-led government “deliberately looked away” as Naxals/Maoists “exploited the death of a famous journalist to strengthen their operations?” Siroya also wondered if Siddaramaiah’s friends helped the Naxals/Maoists with money and logistics to organise memorial functions for the journalist.

The BJP leader asked the Congress to clarify if Naxals/Maoists hijacked the recent farmers’ agitation against farm laws in Karnataka. He also asked Siddaramaiah to spell out what his government’s policy towards Naxals/Maoists was.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of having “a soft corner” for the banned PFI, Siroya asked if the Congress leader had a similar sentiment for Naxals/Maoists. “Recently, when action was taken against PFI, Siddaramaiah said there should be action against RSS, too. Has he ever sought action against Naxals/Maoists?” Siroya asked.

Siroya asked Siddaramaiah to specify if he sought action against his “friends” who organised a pro-China function from which he withdrew after it became a controversy.

“If everything is above board, will Congress leaders ask for a probe by central agencies into the affairs of Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers in Karnataka?” Siroya said.