Finally, Mysuru region represented in BSY Cabinet

Finally, Mysuru region is represented in the Cabinet of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, even though there is still disappointment among senior MLAs, here. Interestingly, Mandya district got its first BJP MLA in K C Narayana Gowda from KR Pet Assembly constituency, who is now minister.

For Mandya district, even a BJP MLA was seen as far-fetched. But, now, the district has a BJP minister, the lone minister from the entire region — Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. Even though Yediyurappa was Deputy CM and is now CM, he represents far off Shikaripur Assembly constituency, in Shivamogga district.

Minor player

BJP is a minor player in Mysuru region, with just eight MLAs, out of a total of 31 Assembly constituencies. There are 16 JD(S) MLAs, six Congress MLAs and one BSP-expelled MLA. It was a gain of one MLA each for both BJP and Congress, while the JD(S) lost two, following the bypoll in Hunsur and KR Pet Assembly segments.

It was anticipated that A H Vishwanath, who lost in Hunsur bypoll, may become minister. But, only winners in the bypoll have been inducted into the Cabinet. The BJP MLAs from Mysuru region are: S A Ramdas (Krishnaraja), L Nagendra (Chamaraja), B Harshavardhan (Nanjangud), C S Niranjan Kumar (Gundlupet), Preetham J Gowda (Hassan), Narayana Gowda (KR Pet), K G Bopaiah (Virajpet) and M P Appachu Ranjan (Madikeri). Nagendra, Harshavardhan, Niranjan Kumar and Preetham Gowda are all first-time MLAs.

Seniors

Ramdas has contested six elections to the Assembly, from Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru city. He lost in 2004 and 2014, while he won in 1994, 1999, 2008 and 2018. From 2009 to 2011, he was political secretary to then CM Yediyurappa. From 2011 to 2014, he served as Medical Education Minister and was also Mysuru District In-charge Minister.

Bopaiah, a four-time MLA, once from Madikeri (2004) and thrice from Virajpet (2008, 2013 and 2018) was Deputy Speaker as well as Speaker. Appachu Ranjan is senior to him, when it comes to being MLA. He represented Somwarpet twice (1994 and 1999) and Madikeri thrice (2008, 2013 and 2018). He served as chairman of Karnataka State Sports Authority and Karnataka Land Army Corporation Limited in 2008. He was inducted into the State Cabinet under Yediyurappa and continued under Jagadish Shettar as chief ministers.

Shift

With Narayana Gowda becoming minister and the expected imposition of BJP youth wing general secretary B Y Vijayendra on Mysuru region, KR Pet constituency is likely to become the nucleus of Mysuru region. It has to be noted that Vijayendra, younger son of Yediyurappa, played an important role in the victory of Narayana Gowda, as the BJP had no base in KR Pet.