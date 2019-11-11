Four-time former BJP MLA Raju Kage to join Congress

The ruling BJP, which is bracing for the crucial December 5 bypolls, faced another setback on Monday with former MLA Raju Kage announcing his decision to join the Congress.

Kage is upset over the BJP backing Congress’ disqualified legislator Shrimanth Patil from the Kagwad constituency. Kage lost against Patil in the May 2018 Assembly polls.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that Kage’s exit will have little impact on the BJP’s prospects in the bypolls. He said the BJP will win 12 out of the 15 seats.

Kage, who met Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the city, said that he would join Congress on November 13 and file nominations to contest from the party on November 18.

Speaking to news channels, Kage said that he was hurt by the remarks Yediyurappa made in a leaked video recently. "The comments were made when party workers where backing my candidature. That hurt me immensely, due to which I decided to quit the party," Kage said.

In the video, Yediyurappa is heard lambasting BJP workers from Kagwad for backing Kage "who had lost by 30,000 votes."

Though he had contested against Patil in three consecutive elections, BJP leaders, he said, urged him to campaign for Patil. "I refused to do so as I won't be able to contest elections after this by-poll," he said.

Yediyurappa said that it was common for people to shift camps from one party to another ahead of polls. "People from their party will join our ranks and vice versa. Ultimately, we will have to wait and watch (for results). However, I am confident that we will win more than 12 seats," he said.

Prior to Kage's move, another BJP leader, Sharath Bachegowda has threatened to rebel by contesting as an independent from Hoskote, where BJP is backing Congress rebel MTB Nagaraj.