Government did not succumb to Congress pressure on Mekedatu: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government has not succumbed to Congress pressure to implement the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said his government has already allocated funds for the implementation of the project and the state government is completely dedicated to implementing all the drinking water projects in the state. “There will be no compromise in this regard,” he said.

Responding to a question on upgrading Upper Krishna Project as a national project, he said there are certain requirements to declare a water project as a national project. The State government is working on the technical requirements to upgrade the project to national project status. “Soon, we will submit a proposal to Union government requesting upgrading the UKP to a national project,” he said.

Bommai also said the state government is waiting for a forest clearance certificate for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri project. “The proposal is in the final stage of getting approval. I have already discussed this issue with the Union Jal Shakti minister and as soon as we get orders from Court, the project will be implemented,” said the CM.

He clarified that there is no objection from anyone to utilise our share of 12 tmc ft of water from Kalasa-Banduri. The three states are waiting for the final verdict from the Supreme Court.

