Did not succumb to Cong pressure on Mekedatu: Bommai

Government did not succumb to Congress pressure on Mekedatu: Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai also said the state government is waiting for a forest clearance certificate for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri project

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 06 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 22:36 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: Information Department Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government has not succumbed to Congress pressure to implement the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said his government has already allocated funds for the implementation of the project and the state government is completely dedicated to implementing all the drinking water projects in the state. “There will be no compromise in this regard,” he said.

Also Read | All party meeting soon on Mekedatu: Karnataka CM

Responding to a question on upgrading Upper Krishna Project as a national project, he said there are certain requirements to declare a water project as a national project. The State government is working on the technical requirements to upgrade the project to national project status. “Soon, we will submit a proposal to Union government requesting upgrading the UKP to a national project,” he said.

Bommai also said the state government is waiting for a forest clearance certificate for the implementation of the Kalasa Banduri project. “The proposal is in the final stage of getting approval. I have already discussed this issue with the Union Jal Shakti minister and as soon as we get orders from Court, the project will be implemented,” said the CM.

He clarified that there is no objection from anyone to utilise our share of 12 tmc ft of water from Kalasa-Banduri. The three states are waiting for the final verdict from the Supreme Court.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
Indian Politics
Mekedatu project
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

What Is ‘Bigorexia’?

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival

Jasmine in my gin!

Jasmine in my gin!

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

 