Guarantees should be implemented with full-effect: BJP MLA Vijayendra

BJP state vice-president and Shikaripura MLA B Y Vijayendra opined that the Congress has come to power with a clear majority and it should fulfill all its guarantees, proposed during the Assembly election.

Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru on Monday, he said, “The people are expecting that the Congress government will fulfill its poll promises, with full effect. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced the implementation of the guarantees. But, there are many conditions. The BJP is closely watching on how the government will source funds for the guarantees, whether new taxes will be levied or loans will be availed, to fulfill the promises.”

“The poll promises of the Congress should reach the public, with full-effect without imposing any condition. The government has already hiked the power tariff, affecting the consumers. The BJP will wait and watch and, fight as a responsible opposition party,” he added.

Vijayendra visited Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill, and offered prayers. He also visited Suttur Mutt and sought the blessings of seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, said BJP sources.