H K Patil takes a dig at govt on IMA fraud case

Senior Congress leader H K Patil is at it again. He, on Sunday, took a dig at the coalition government for “not doing enough” in providing justice to those who were cheated by IMA group.

“Besides conducting probe and punishing the guilty, the coalition government has the responsibility to ensure justice to the aggrieved investors. Steps taken by the government in this regard are not enough. It should ensure that people get their money back in 100 days,” Patil tweeted.

He has also written a detailed letter to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in this regard.

Patil had recently taken the government head-on over its controversial decision to hand over 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari, embarrassing the coalition partners. He had opposed the move saying that the company was involved in illegal mining.