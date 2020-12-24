HC remarks: Congress demands CM B S Yediyurappa's resignation

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the immediate removal of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following adverse remarks against him by the High Court even as it questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership on the issue.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the chief minister had been delaying the investigation of corruption charges against him and cited a Karnataka High Court order that made remarks against him as it did not allow his petition to dismiss an old corruption case against him.

"Karnataka and corruption seem to go hand in hand and are intertwined, and there is culpable conspiratorial silence of all the powers that be, including our extremely eloquent prime minister, BJP president J P Nadda and the party's former chief Amit Shah. All of them maintain silence on this very special arc of immunity accorded by the BJP to Yediyurappa. It is mysterious, inexplicable and shocking," Singhvi told reporters.

He said the Congress calls for the "immediate resignation, removal, stepping down" of the chief minister, "but knowing full well that it will not happen."