HDK criticizes BSY on flood relief work

Former Chief Minister, H D Kumarswamy assured the people displaced by the heavy rains and floods of his support and asked them to not lose hope in the absence of a 'full-fledged government' in the state.

"There is a huge responsibility on the government's shoulders. I don't want to indulge in criticism, but B S Yediyurappa did not display the same enthusiasm when he dislodged the coalition government", he said. He demanded that relief work be undertaken in the same manner as he did when in power.

"I had done immediate relief work on an immense scale following the landslide and floods at Kodagu, building nearly 850 houses worth Rs. 10.5 lakhs each. This government should not have second thoughts regarding financial constraints. Those who have lost their everything have reposed huge aspirations on the government and they need to meet those expectations," Kumaraswamy said.

He added that Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharman should ensure adequate funds and grants for rehabilitation seeing as to how she represented Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha.

"I will make sure that CM Yediyurappa undertakes effective and permanent relief work," said the former CM, while addressing inmates at the Shankarling Karyalaya relief center at Sankeshwar.

Later while speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said, "I appreciate that government officials were working on war-footing but the rescue and relief operations were not as expected." He added that conducting a survey of the losses may take at least a month.

As many as 13 districts were affected by the floods. Ten helicopters could have been brought to carry out an effective rescue operation, which the state could have paid for but the government fumbled initially.

"Sa Ra Mahesh in 24 hours had managed to avail the service of three helicopters", Kumaraswamy said when asked about the delay in the arrival of the copters and about the CM only realizing the situation after Union Home Minister Amit Shah interfered, and Yediyurappa admitted as much.

Kumaraswamy also said he would write to the Prime Minister, and if possible also meet him to press for permanent rehabilitation of the affected people.