I will discharge duties as a minister honestly: Angara

“I will work selflessly without bringing disrepute to BJP or to the party workers,” S Angara, who was inducted into the B S Yediyurappa-led government, has said.

Angara, on his maiden visit to the district after becoming Cabinet minister, received a rousing reception at the Mangalore International Airport (MIA).

After accepting the felicitation, he said, “The doubts on how I will discharge my duty as a minister is lingering in the minds of many. I will discharge my duty honestly. Though I have no experience as a minister, I will work towards development in whatever portfolio given to me.”

“I have accepted everything as challenges in my life since 1989,” he recollected.

“I did not enter politics directly as I was working as a farm labourer. Though BJP workers were upset for not making me a minister, I did not speak against the party. There were occasions when I had shed tears at party meetings. Our party is responsible for whatever position I am in today,” he said with all humility.

With this new responsibility, expectations of voters and party workers in Sullia has doubled, Angara said.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “BJP has proved that it is a party with a difference. It has given recognition to common workers and those who are loyal to the party. Sullia MLA S Angara is an honest politician in the BJP, who never spoke against the party even when he was not given the minister’s post. Yediyurappa also had to wait for many years in order to become the chief minister.”

Kateel said, “A year ago when I became the BJP state president, the Cabinet was expanded. But Angara’s name was not on the list of probable ministers. I felt sad because Angara had never lobbied for any position. I decided that Angara deserves recognition since he had won from the constituency six times.”

Recalling his association with Angara in RSS, Kateel said that they completed many training camps together in Sangha.

“Angara is a simple person using only KSRTC buses to travel though he is entitled to travel on flights. Our party recognises those who work efficiently. But Congress party workers continue to observe death anniversaries of their leaders without getting any recognition,” Kateel ridiculed.

Warm welcome

The supporters who had gathered in huge numbers at the airport accorded him a rousing reception. From the airport, the minister left for Kadri Manjunatha Temple to offer prayers and later to Saghanikethana.