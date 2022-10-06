I'm not the lone youth leader in K'taka: B Y Vijayendra

I'm not the lone youth leader in K'taka: BJP's B Y Vijayendra

Vijayendra said youths will get many political opportunities in the state

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 06 2022, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 01:59 ist
B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH File Photo

Reacting to the Devaragudda Karnik's prediction that a youth would become the next chief minister of Karnataka, State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra said "there are many youths in the state and people need not think that I will be the next chief minister." 

Speaking to media persons during his participation in Dasara procession in Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday, he said, youths will get many political opportunities in the state.

