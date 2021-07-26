In veiled attack on MP Sumalatha, JD(S) MLAs conduct Homas at KRS

In a veiled attack on Mandya MP A Sumalatha, JD(S) legislators peformed special Homas to ward off the evil's eye (Drishti Dosha) on Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in the taluk on Monday.

MLAs Ravindra Srikantaiah, C S Puttaraju, M Srinivas, K Annadani, Suresh Gowda, MLC K T Srikantegowda, N Appaji Gowda and JD(S) district president D Ramesh participated in the ritual.

A team of priests, led by scholar Bhanuprakash Sharma, conducted the rituals, including Panchamrutha Abhisheka to the idol of Goddess Cauvery.

Sharma said the ritual was conducted for the prosperity of the country.

Ravindra Srikantaiah said, "There was anxiety among the leaders and the public over the safety of the KRS dam after a few persons claimed that there were cracks on the dam. Hence, the Homas were performed to ward off the evil eyes." He did not mention the name of the MP.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials, however, stayed away from the ritual.