JD(S) stance unclear as Cong explores coalition options

Congress leaders on Sunday hinted at the possible revival of the short-lived Congress-JD(S) coalition post the bypoll results on December 9. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda appeared to deny any such possibility, days after he sent feelers to the Congress leadership.

BJP, meanwhile, has remained upbeat about its prospects maintaining that leaders expecting a shock result against the saffron party were ‘daydreaming’.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, said that the party would look to ‘keep BJP out of power’ and indicated that a principle similar to the one employed at Maharashtra could be replicated in Karnataka if bypoll results favoured the party.

A clear picture, he said, would emerge only after the results on December 9. “We are opposed to the misuse of the Constitutional powers by BJP government. Therefore, to safeguard the principles of Constitution, secular ideals and social justice, we will consult with our UPA partners,” Kharge said, hinting at the possible revival of the coalition between the Congress and the JD(S).

Referring to the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, the AICC general secretary said that the coalition was weaved together despite reservations by AICC president Sonia Gandhi. “But, people of the country wanted us first to keep the BJP out of power, due to which even Leftist parties extended support to the coalition,” he said.

Former DyCM G Parameshwara said that party high command would take a call after the bypoll results

Learnt our lesson: HDD

However, campaigning at Yeshwantpur constituency, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda remained unclear about his party’s stance over the issue.

Lashing out at the electronic media, he blamed them for the collapse of the previous coalition. “We had formed a coalition in the past, which was depicted as a grave error by the media. We will not repeat the mistake,” he retorted, while responding to media queries about the possible coalition.

Oppn daydreaming; BSY

Meanwhile, chief minister B S Yediyurappa said that the opposition leaders were daydreaming to unseat the BJP government. “The BJP government will continue in the state even after the bypolls,” he said, adding that the Congress and the JD(S) were under the illusion that the state would face midterm polls if BJP failed to secure the required numbers.