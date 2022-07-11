JD(S) undecided on fielding Nikhil in 2023 Karnataka polls

While the JD(S) is tight-lipped on fielding the party’s youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the 2023 Assembly elections, the party is honing his skills by putting him in charge of 50 constituencies.

This is seen as an attempt to project him as the young face of the regional party and boost his standing among the party ranks.

There is speculation that Nikhil, who also has a film career, will take a plunge in state politics. Apparently, Kumaraswamy would shift to Ramanagara and give up Channapatna for Nikhil. Anita Kumaraswamy, who currently represents Ramanagara, may not contest the next election. However, top sources from JD(S) say that nothing is finalised yet.

Speaking to DH, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil’s father, said that the party has not decided on fielding Nikhil next year.

“There is a demand from party workers from at least five constituencies to field Nikhil, but honestly we have not decided anything about him contesting the elections,” Kumaraswamy said.

According to Kumaraswamy, Nikhil is in charge of 50 constituencies to work for the upcoming Assembly elections. “He is charting out strategies on winning all these constituencies,” he added.

According to sources, the Gowda family is counting on Nikhil. “As both party supremo H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy have health issues and are unable to travel much, the party is looking at Nikihl to strengthen the party. This is the reason behind making him in charge of 50 major constituencies,” a source said.

Majority of the constituencies being managed by Nikhil are in the Mysuru, Mandya and Kalyana Karnataka regions. Nikhil has started travelling across the Old Mysuru region.

However, sources close to Nikhil say that he is interested in contesting Lok Sabha rather than Assembly elections. “Nikhil wants to win the constituency where he was defeated,” a leader said, referring to his loss in Mandya in the 2019 LS election.