JD(S) will face elections without Congress: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the party will field candidates for all the 15 assembly segments for upcoming by-elections. The party will face the elections independently, he said.

Kumaraswamy, speaking to reporters here, expressed confidence on winning eight to 10 assembly segments and also predicted political changes in the state after the results of the by-polls. “BJP government will collapse if JD(S) and Congress party win more seats,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy also said that he has no hesitation to claim that he has given bad governance. “JD(S) party workers maintained distance from me as we formed the government with Congress. I formed the government with the support of Congress only to waive off the farmers' loan,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

Kumaraswamy alleged that a few Congress leaders in the state are conspiring to finish JD(S). “For them, JD(S) is the first enemy than BJP. State Congress leaders have decided not to join hands with JD(S) and even we don’t desire to make an alliance with Congress,” Kumaraswamy said.

JD(S) will go for people highlighting the failure of the BJP government in managing the flood situation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends thousands of crores for his America tour but he has failed to come for the rescue of flood victims. BJP cuts tax rate for corporate companies but, they don’t have money for flood victims. Flood victims at Belagavi, Bagalkot, Haveri districts, have taken shelter at bus stands”, he asked.