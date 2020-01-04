Jigajinagi to retire post Vijayapura Airport completion

"I will announce my political retirement soon after completion of the construction of Airport in Vijayapura", former union minister and MP Ramesh Jigajinagi.

Speaking at a press meet here on Saturday, he clarified that he is not disappointed over not inducting him into the union cabinet.

"He has been in politics for the past four-and-half decades by pursuing politics respectfully along with late Ramakrishna Hedge and J H Patel. Hence, he would like to retire from politics respectfully," Jigajinagi said.

The construction of Railway bridge is going on. The contractor has been directed to complete the work soon.

A letter has been written to Union Minister of Road Transport to build a Toll Plaza out of the city and he will meet the minister personally in this regard, the MP stated.