K’taka Assembly clears Rs 3,327 cr estimate

The Legislative Assembly on Monday passed supplementary estimates aggregating Rs 3,327 crore for 2019-20 fiscal.

Supplementary estimates are additional expenditure incurred by the government over and above the budget provision for the financial year.

The supplementary estimates include Rs 949 crore drought relief under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Rs 300 crore for development of rural roads, Rs 278.76 crore under the Safe City (Nirbhaya) project and Rs 129.71 crore under the National Nutrition Mission. The government has also provided Rs 22.43 crore for installation of surveillance cameras in BMTC buses.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he was merely tabling the supplementary estimates prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition regime.

Congress’ Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah resisted the passage of the supplementary estimates. “Call another session of the Assembly if you must. How can we pass this without debate? How do we know what the supplementary estimates are and how much each department has been given,” he asked.

Senior JD(S) leader GT Devegowda intervened and urged the Congress to allow the supplementary estimated to be passed. “Why are you blocking something that we had prepared when we were in power?”

Vote on Account

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Appropriation Bill that will allow the government to draw from the Consolidated Fund to meet expenditure needed to run the administration, such as salaries.

However, Yediyurappa sought a vote on account to spend for the next three months - from August 1 till October 31. Siddaramaiah, who has presented a record 13 budgets, objected and said, “Why are you seeking a vote on account for just three months? I don’t think we can do that. Take it for all the remaining eight months so that development works will not be hit.”

It is said that the Yediyurappa regime may come out with a supplementary budget during the winter session of the legislature (November-December) to showcase the BJP’s vision for the state. Hence, Yediyurappa sought a 3-month vote on account.