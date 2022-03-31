Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim resigns as MLC

Senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim, who had earlier resigned from the party’s primary membership, quit as an MLC on Thursday.

Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti has accepted his resignation.

Ibrahim tendered his resignation a day after the budget session of the legislature was adjourned sine die. He did not want to resign as MLC during the session in order to ensure the BJP does not succeed in getting the Anti-Conversion Bill passed in the upper house.

On March 12, Ibrahim had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress because he felt sidelined after B K Hariprasad was picked to become the Leader of the Opposition in the upper house.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said his future course of action will depend on the ‘guidance’ of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, making it clear that he wants to consider the regional party as his next stop. “Gowda is my guide. I will seek directions from him," Ibrahim said.

“The prospects of JD(S) will change after Ugadi and the party will see good tidings in the coming days. I had said even earlier that there will be a flood of change. Our intention is to see that JD(S) will come to power on its own," Ibrahim added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: