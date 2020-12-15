Karnataka Council session ruckus: BJP-JD(S) moves Raj Bhavan

The BJP-JD(S) combine petitioned Governor Vajubhai R Vala on Tuesday following the ruckus in the Legislative Council, making it the second time that Raj Bhavan is being approached in less than a week on the functioning of the upper house.

The BJP and JD(S) MLCs sought Vala’s intervention to get the Council re-convened after Shetty adjourned it sine die amid the disorderly scenes. On December 11, too, the BJP had knocked on Vala’s doors.

The bone of contention is that Shetty is stalling a no-confidence motion that has been moved against him.

In their petition, the BJP and JD(S) MLCs quoted Article 182 of the Constitution, according to which a Chairman shall not preside over the House if a no-confidence motion is moved. “It would be the Deputy Chairman who shall preside,” the petition stated, accusing Shetty of “gross misuse” of his power.

The petition also discredited Shetty’s rejection of the notice to move the motion on the ground that it did not disclose any specific charges against him.

“In an earlier case including that of (D H Shankaramurthy), no reasons were assigned. As a matter of fact in this case there were specific allegations made relating to the Chairman’s partisan attitude in conduct of the House,” it said, pointing out that Shetty cannot determine the ‘correctness’ of a motion made expressly against him.

Congress MLCs M Narayanaswamy and Nazir Ahmed, who “forcibly assaulted the Deputy Chairman and took him away from the chair” have been named in the petition, adding that they “brought great disrespect and disgrace” to the Legislative Council.