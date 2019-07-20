Karnataka Crisis: Congress, BJP continue blame game

The Congress leaders on Saturday targeted the BJP for repeatedly pressing Legislative Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to put the confidence motion to vote.

“The coalition partners did not deliberately delay the proceedings in the House. Some important Constitutional issues require clarity. Hence, we wanted detailed deliberations,” KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here.

Rao said the party has moved the Supreme Court seeking clarity over the whip issue and governor’s directions. Monday is the deadline fixed for the government to prove majority. “Let’s see who enjoys majority (in the House),” he added.

Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur said the JD(S) is not worried as the resignation of rebel MLAs have not been accepted. “But the old man is in a hurry,” he said referring to BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa.

Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda said the MLAs are not in favour of midterm polls. “We don’t want mid-term polls now as it is a waste of public money. Let the party enjoying the majority hold the power,” he remarked.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre accused the BJP of misusing Raj Bhavan.

He also charged that BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has tried poaching Sports Minister Rahim Khan. “Congress MLAs are being treated as captives. I request the Congress MLAs not to be afraid of anything. Operation Lotus (poaching of MLAs) is a curse on the state.”

However, Karandlaje hit out at Khandre demanding his apology. “I haven’t spoken to Khan. Let Khandre check out my call details. Let there be a probe. Let the government tap my phone,” she challenged.