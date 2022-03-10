Karnataka govt running on loan and liquor: R V Deshpande

Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande on Thursday said the state government is running on “loan and liquor.”

He said this during his speech on the Budget. “The budget says loans of 72,000 crore will be borrowed. And, it shows an excise revenue of Rs 29,000 crore. The government is running on loan and liquor,” he said.

“Allocation to departments, when added up, is Rs 2.71 lakh crore whereas the total expenditure is Rs 2.65 lakh crore,” he said. “How is this possible? If the government doesn’t explain, then approving this Budget will not be meaningful,” Deshpande said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: