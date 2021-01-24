Karnataka govt to review quarry regulations, use of explosives

The state government will conduct a thorough review of regulations issued for quarries, their violations and how to address them, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

Guidelines will be issued by the Home Department for a periodic review to keep tabs on the use of explosives by those who possess licenses.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that preliminary report by forensic experts and the bomb squad on the use of gelatin sticks and other explosives, and the cause of the explosion at the quarry site in Hunasodi, near Shivamogga will be submitted either on Monday or Tuesday.

A meeting will be held with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday regarding two issues. "First, will be on conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident. Second, we will discuss the existing regulations for quarries which use explosives, their violations and how to address them," he said.

Periodic review

Home Department will also issue guidelines for a periodic review of the use of explosives for blasting at quarries by license-holders. The department, Bommai said, would assess their accounts, quantity of explosives required for blasting, whether license-holders were using more explosives than required and other parameters periodically, he said.

Guidelines will be issued following a meeting with top officials of the department on Monday.

To a question on inaction by officials against illegal quarries, he said that district-level committee on mines and quarries were empowered to take action. Special squads of the department too were taking action, Bommai said, adding that any case of illegal extraction will be strictly dealt with.

"We will file a case against both mine owner and leaseholder," he said.