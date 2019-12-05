Karnataka: K C Ramamurthy elected to RS unopposed

K C Ramamurthy was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, here on Thursday. Ramamurthy, who was fielded by the BJP, had recently resigned as Rajya Sabha MP after quitting the Congress.

The former IPS officer had joined BJP in October this year and was subsequently fielded for the Rajya Sabha polls caused due to his resignation.

Though polls were scheduled for the Rajya Sabha seat in the State on December 12, neither JD(S) nor the Congress had fielded any candidates stating that neither of the parties had the numbers to secure a win. Though two independents had filed nominations they were rejected due to technical reasons.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated Ramamurthy over his election. "This will help BJP to increase its numbers in the Rajya Sabha and will strengthen the party further," he said.