MP Sumalatha meets SMK, says undecided on next step

Karnataka: Sumalatha meets SMK, says undecided on next step

There is speculation that Sumalatha would join the BJP coinciding with Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 04:45 ist
Describing Krishna as Mandya’s “tallest leader,” Sumalatha said she came to congratulate him on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent, met veteran BJP leader S M Krishna on Saturday amid speculation that she is considering joining the saffron party. 

Speaking to reporters, Sumalatha said she will decide her future course of action after consulting senior leaders, family members and well-wishers. 

Describing Krishna as Mandya’s “tallest leader,” Sumalatha said she came to congratulate him on being awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

“I did not discuss politics,” she said. 

Also Read | Buzz on Sumalatha's BJP entry ahead of PM's visit

Asked about speculation that she would join BJP, Sumalatha said she was undecided. 

“I’ve been an MP for four years. As an independent, technically, I should have joined a party less than six months after being elected. An independent can’t join a party after six months. These are the guidelines. I should have decided then. But I wanted to see the developments and how I can improve my district better,” she said.  

“I should also seek suggestions from my supporters. I will discuss it with everybody, including senior leaders, family members and well-wishers. After that, I will decide,” Sumalatha said. 

On contesting the upcoming Assembly election, Sumalatha said she had not decided anything for the time being.

“I am waiting to find out how people want to see me. Circumstances also should be favourable. I have to take everything into consideration,” she said.

“Whatever decision I take will not be about me. It’ll be about what’s good for the people who’ve stood by me,” she said, adding that she would make her decision soon. 

During the day, Sumalatha held a meeting with her supporters. 

In 2019, the BJP-backed Sumalatha defeated the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil in a high-voltage Mandya Lok Sabha election.

There is speculation that Sumalatha would join the BJP coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sumalatha Ambareesh
S M Krishna
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Israelis rally again against govt's judicial overhaul

Israelis rally again against govt's judicial overhaul

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

 