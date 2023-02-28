Buzz on Sumalatha's BJP entry ahead of PM's visit

Speculations are rife that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh will join BJP coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 11.

However, Sumalatha's 2019 election agent M A Madan Kumar, who is a nephew of the late actor Ambareesh, described the speculation as a rumour that spreads whenever a big leader is visiting Mandya.

"In December, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Mandya, the rumour mill churned out a similar story. Even now, it will be the same. I think Sumalatha will have a neutral position by maintaining equal distance from all parties,” he said.

Sumalatha could not be reached for comments.

BJP sources said that Sumalatha joining the BJP was a "possibility that cannot be denied". There is no clarity, however, on when she will be formally inducted.

"The Vijaya Sankalpa Rath Yatre, led by BJP national president J P Nadda, is commencing from Male Mahadeshwara Hills, which will cross Mandya sometime later. It's possible that Sumalatha might be inducted then," a source said.

Initially, Modi was to inaugurate the new expressway at Bidadi. It was shifted to Mandya in a clear indication that the party wants to send out a loud message in the Vokkaliga heartland.

It is also said that the BJP was negotiating terms. Apparently, Sumalatha has asked the party to give the Maddur Assembly ticket to her son, actor Abhishek, and the MP seat for herself. The party has agreed to give her one seat, a party leader said.