Karnataka to form committee to control hate speeches: CM Basavaraj Bommai

K'taka to form committee to control hate speech: Bommai

The Chief Minister said such speeches are on the rise across the country, especially on social media

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Apr 29 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 20:04 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

With a spate of communal flare-ups recurring in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the state would form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with instructions of the Supreme Court.

“We will form a committee to control hate speeches in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court,” Bommai told reporters on Thursday at the Hubballi airport. The Chief Minister said such speeches are on the rise across the country, especially on social media platforms. The Supreme Court orders would be followed and a committee would be constituted to control hate speeches," he said.

Read | Siddaramaiah government's failure resulted in violence, claims Kateel

The state witnessed tensions starting from January, when the Hijab row began. It was followed by the murder of Harsha, a Hindu activist in Shivamogga. The right-wing outfits also ran a campaign against halal meat and pushed for Jhatka meat during the ‘Hosa Tadaku’, a festival to eat non-vegetarian food a day after Ugadi. Further, there was a boycott of Hindu fishermen by the Muslims in Udupi protesting against the rally by the right-wing members demanding ban on cow slaughter.

The incidents resulted in boycott of Muslim traders around Hindu temples. In the meantime, violence broke out in Hubballi over a social media post showing saffron flag on a mosque. Police had arrested over 130 people, including a cleric Waseem Pathan.

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
hate speech

