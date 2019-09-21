Kharge bats for alliance with JD(S) in bypolls

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday batted for an alliance with the JD(S) in the bysdelections.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "It is left to the State Congress leaders to take a final call in this regard. It is better to have a truck to protect the Constitution from people with self-interest. A gap between the election and the announcement used to be 45 days earlier. But it has been reduced to 28 days now. No one expected the by-election so early in the state. The BJP is behind it."

"I can't react to the remarks made by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. It is better that the leaders of the two parties sit together and sort out the differences. If the alliance is impossible, both parties can field candidates for a friendly fight, to save secular principles," Kharge opined.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was misusing the Election Commission, the former MP said that the BJP leaders had ensured holding of the byelections at a time when the atmosphere is favourable for the BJP.

On the eve of the announcement of the elections, the Centre had cut corporate taxes.

"He is creating news through his meetings with US President Donald Trump. Both leaders have anticipated gains. Due to the unscientific policies of Donald Trump, Indians have lost jobs there. Trump's policies are detrimental to India," he explained.