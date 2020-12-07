Law against 'love jihad' during next session, says Karnataka Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the state government will not table a Bill against ‘Love Jihad’ in the winter session of the legislature that commenced Monday.

“We will not table a Bill against ‘Love Jihad’ or 'Dove Jihad' in this session. We will table it in the next session,” Ashoka told reporters. ‘Love Jihad’ is a term that refers to religious conversion for the sake of marriage.

It is said that the government needed more time to study the legalities of introducing a law on this subject.

Read | Bill against cow slaughter will be tabled: B S Yediyurappa

Ashoka, however, asserted that the BJP government will table a Bill prohibiting the slaughter of cows and consumption of beef.

“It has been decided by the government,” he said. “Cows are worshipped as Gods by farmers. Cows have a special place in Indian culture. The slaughter of cows should stop so that it helps farmers,” he said.

The Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964, which is in force now, permits slaughter of bulls, bullocks and buffaloes if they are above 12 years or if they are unfit for breeding or did not give milk. The BJP government’s Bill proposes a blanket ban on slaughter of cattle and consumption of beef, while also prescribing a penalty for violation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said the BJP was giving the issue a “political and communal” colour. “The BJP should know who is exporting beef and in which part of the state. The Bill is against farmers as it will affect them,” he said. “I am sure some good sense will prevail in the BJP government and they won’t present the Bill.”

Uttar Pradesh had recently promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah has said that the Congress will oppose if the government tries to bring in legislation against "love jihad" and cow slaughter.