Laxman Savadi will remain as Deputy CM: BS Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa allayed fears of party workers and supporters by announcing that Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will remain in the post for the complete term of the government. There was no need for any apprehension about it, he said.

Yediyurappa told reporters at Athani town, on the sidelines of his campaign for bypolls to Athani and Kagwad Assembly constituencies, that BJP National President Amit Shah too has assured that Savadi will remain in the post. BJP workers and supporters of Savadi need not worry about it and will work for the victory of party candidates in the bypolls, he said.

"BJP state unit has been fighting the election unitedly and will win all the 15 seats and the results on December 9 will showcase the fact. Claims of Congress leaders will be exposed on the lines of Lok Sabha election results as the party could win just one seat in the state," he said.

BSY on Maharashtra government formation

Yediyurappa said NCP joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra as the party has realised that there was no future for other political parties in the country.

He said leaders across the political spectrum are convinced that there was no future for them without BJP. "Shiva Sena had fought the election in alliance with BJP but walked out of the alliance for power.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar realised the necessity of forming the government and joined hands. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was a good administrator and we hope his government will complete its tenure and give good governance," he added.