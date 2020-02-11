Minister’s overnight stay at a school amidst forest

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar will be staying at the Pachchedoddi Government Primary School, situated on the periphery of the forest, in Hanur taluk, in the district, on Monday night.

This will be the third village school stay of Minister Suresh Kumar. He had stayed overnight at a school in Tumakuru and also at Gopinatham in Chamarajanagar district earlier. The Minister will interact with the students and parents. Suresh Kumar had earlier said that school stay helps him to interact with the children and understand the facilities available at the border villages.

There is no proper road for Pachchedoddi village, located amidst the forest. There is no transport facility and the students have to walk to school. Besides, wild animals pose a threat to the lives of the children. A few parents drop the children to schools on their two-wheelers.

The Pachchedoddi village lacks basic amenities and the school is situated amid the thick forest. The village comes under the limits of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. It is situated at a distance of 15 km from Hanur town.