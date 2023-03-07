‘Missing’ posters of BJP MLA Madal, accused in bribery case, seen in Davangere

Handbills describing senior BJP lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa as “missing” have been pasted in parts of Davangere on Tuesday morning, as part of a new Congress campaign to mount pressure on the government to arrest him.

Accused of corruption, Virupakshappa is at large. He has moved petitions seeking anticipatory bail as well as quashing of the FIR registered against him in a bribery case.

The Youth Congress put up 'missing' posters in several parts of Davangere, especially in the Channagiri constituency that Virupakshappa represents.

The posters have Virupakshappa’s photo and descriptive details such as height (5.9 ft), age (72), complexion (wheatish) and that he was last seen in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office. The posters urge citizens to call 100 and report the MLA’s whereabouts.

The corruption case against Virupakshappa has caused severe embarrassment to the ruling BJP, which was already on the defensive over the ‘40% commission’ allegation that Congress has made into its war cry ahead of the Assembly election.

The Lokayukta raid on Virupakshappa’s son came amidst the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp campaign and days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a full majority for the party by promising to make Karnataka corruption-free.