Mysuru gang-rape: No lapses on part of Karnatraka government, says Shashikala Jolle

Condemning the crime, Jolle said that she tried to speak to the survivor, but the girl was not in a position to speak

DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 22:06 ist
Shashikala Jolle. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Waqf Shashikala Jolle on Thursday visited the spot of crime where a girl student was allegedly gang-raped.

Jolle obtained details about the case from the police. Condemning the crime, Jolle said that she tried to speak to the survivor, but the girl was not in a position to speak.

Defending the government Jolle said,"The state government is committed to ensure the safety of women. The government has no lapses in connection with the incident."

 

