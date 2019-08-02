Nikhil to contest polls from KR Pet?

Speculation is rife that Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, may be fielded from KR Pet Assembly constituency for the bypoll that will be held following the disqualification of incumbent MLA K C Narayana Gowda.

While Kumaraswamy is scheduled to visit KR Pet on Saturday, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda dropped hints about the candidature of Nikhil, his grandson. Nikhil was recently appointed as the JD(S) youth wing president.

Responding to a question in Bengaluru on Friday regarding the demands by JD(S) workers to field Nikhil from KR Pet, Deve Gowda said he would consult with the party leadership and take a call.

Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting in KR Pet on Sunday where prominent JD(S) leaders are scheduled to attend. The meeting is expected to prepare ground for Nikhil’s candidature when the bypolls are announced.

Nikhil had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha election from Mandya segment, losing against BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh.