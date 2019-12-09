'No impact of BJP's tactics on Shivajinagar voters'

As Shivajinagar erupts into celebrations with the Congress taking the lead here, Congress leader Rizwan Arshad thanked the voters, saying they did not fall prey to the Bharatiya Janata Party's tactics and voted for a youngster would serve them instead.

Speaking to DH at Mount Carmel College, where counting is underway, he said "I have stood with people of this constituency through thick and thin, I have stood by then. I reside in this constituency and understand their challenges. That's the reason why people have given me an opportunity. They believe that a youngster like me can work for their welfare. Even as former Congress leader, along with the support of his muscle power tried to threaten me, it did not work." He has secured a total of 40, 481 votes so far.

Speaking to the media outside the counting centre, Arshad said, "The BJP's tactics, use of money and muscle power have had no impact on the voters of Shivajinagar."

Meanwhile, JD(S) candidate Tanveer Ullah, who has secured just 753 votes, said the Shivajinagar constituency was his "Karmabhoomi" and that he would continue to work for the welfare of people irrespective of who won the elections.

"The BJP and the Congress are two big national parties and have a vote bank of their own. Maybe I have failed to connect with the people of the area and hence got fewer votes. However, I will continue to work along with the elected representative from here for the welfare of people," he said.