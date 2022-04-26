No irregularities in selections to co-op dept, PWD: Ministers

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar and Public Works Minister C C Patil on Monday dismissed allegations of irregularities in recruitment carried out under their respective departments.

Reacting to allegations on irregularities in recruitment at the Bangaluru Milk Union Limited (Bamul) and other milk unions made by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Somashekar said the charges should be substantiated with proof.

Congress MP D K Suresh had filed a complaint about recruitment to Bamul, following which the department sought a report from an official. “The officer has already submitted a report,” Somashekhar said.

Kumaraswamy has alleged that there were irregularities in all 14 milk unions in the state. “Documents should be furnished to back the allegations. Maybe the irregularities occurred during his tenure as CM,” Somashekar said.

Patil ruled out any link between his department and complaints of cheating at a center in Bengaluru where recruitment exams were held. “The issue of 900 vacant posts in the department was in court. Subsequently, it was decided that Karnataka Public Service Commission will conduct appointments. Though the exams were held in a fair manner, there was an allegation of irregularity at St John’s examination center. An FIR was registered in connection with the same,” he said, distancing the department from the case.

