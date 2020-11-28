Nothing wrong in MLAs aspiring to become ministers: Ashwath Narayan

"It is the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP high command who will decide on the ministerial berths and induction of the MLAs to the cabinet. All MLAs aspire to become ministers, there is nothing wrong in it," said Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that all the MLAs should accept the decision of the CM and the party high command. "There is no confusion in the party," he told mediapersons.

In a joint press meet with the Deputy CM, Kateel said that no discussion has been held on the change in leadership so far. "Who has discussed on it? Has the BJP national president has informed on the same?" he sought to know.

Miscreants will not be spared

The BJP government in Karnataka will not give scope for any anti-national activities be it in Mangaluru or any other place in the state, Kateel stated while referring to the graffiti that was found on the wall of an apartment in Mangaluru.

“The government will take stringent action against those who were behind the act. The government has been urged to arrest the culprits immediately,” he said.