Now, Badami Block Congress offers goodies to drive up membership

The Congress is going big on a nationwide online membership drive with a message ‘Join Congress to save India’. The Block Congress in Badami, represented by Siddaramaiah in the Assembly, is not the one to be left behind.

The block committee, which has set itself a target of getting 1 lakh new members in Badami Assembly constituency, has decided to reward the party workers who achieve set targets.

The block committees of Badami and Guledgudd have announced goodies to the workers who enroll more than 2,000 members. According to posters that are being circulated in Badami constituency, those who enrol more than 5,000 new members to the party will get refrigerators. Similarly, LED TV sets for getting 3,000 new members to party fold and mobile phones for making to enrolling 2,000 members and above.

This strategy of the block Congress committee has become a talking point in the district. However, the move has spurred the party workers in the constituency. The party hopes to achieve a target of 1 lakh new members within March 31, the last date for enrollment. Former MLC H M Revanna is driving the digital membership campaign in Badami.

Defending the local Congress unit’s decision to announce the goodies for party workers who achieve set targets, Bagalkot District Congress Committee president S G Nanjayyanamath said, “The announcement (of rewards and goodies) has spurred the party workers to get more new members on board. There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Meanwhile, the BJP social media cell mocked Congress’ campaign saying, “Goodies to party workers to drive membership campaign only goes to show the awkward situation the party, with a history of over 100 years, is in.”

Watch latest videos by DH here: