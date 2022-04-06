Opposition goes after Home Minister on Urdu u-turn

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday claimed that the youth was stabbed to death in Bengaluru last night because he couldn’t speak Urdu, only to make a U-turn later.

Jnanendra was talking about the murder case reported under the JJ Nagar police limits in which one Chandra was allegedly stabbed by one Shahid.

“The killing of Chandru…I’ve obtained information. He was asked to speak in Urdu. He said he can’t speak Urdu and that he knows only Kannada. After he said this, he was stabbed repeatedly, inhumanly,” Jnanendra said, adding that Chandru was Dalit.

“A few persons have been arrested by our police and further investigation is on,” he said.

Soon, Jnanendra said he was wrong. “A detailed report has come. Two vehicles collided and there was an argument. Chandru was stabbed in the thigh and he succumbed to the injury. The thing about language, it’s not that. What I said before was based on some sources and it’s wrong,” he said.

The Congress and JD(S) slammed Jnanendra for the hasty statement.

“Araga Jnanendra is the most unfit home minister,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. “The government has no religion in a secular state and all religions should be treated equally,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad demanded Jnanendra’s resignation for “painting the crime with a communal colour.”

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy accused BJP leaders of taking political advantage of murders. “Jnanendra has made loose remarks. His statement would disturb communal harmony. Wasn’t he aware of his position and responsibilities,” he asked. “The home minister claimed that the youth belongs to the SC community and not the Hindu community. People must observe closely. It shows the BJP’s mindset towards SC/STs,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he had no information on the incident. “I won’t comment without details. I’ll get the details and see what he said,” he said. Jnanendra has courted controversy earlier, too. After the gang rape incident in Mysuru, he said the survivor and her male friend should not have gone to the deserted place at night. He later said Congress was trying to “rape” him over the gang rape crime.

