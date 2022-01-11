Our MLA said sorry, but D K Shivakumar bullied officer: Eshwarappa

Slamming Congress leaders, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said KPCC President D K Shivakumar is not courteous enough to apologise to people of the state for violating Covid-19 guidelines. "But our MLA M P Renukacharya has tendered a public apology for taking part in a bull taming event held in Honnali taluk on January 10," he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he charged that Congress leader D K Shivakumar indulged in goondagiri when the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagar asked him to undergo Covid test. Congress leader bullied the official and his behaviour is not acceptable, Eshwarappa said.

Referring to violation of guidelines by BJP MLAs, he said let police book case against them for violating the rules. But Congress leaders are not keen on tendering an apology for violating guidelines. D K Shivakumar has argued that the state government is releasing false data on Covid cases. "So, did the Congress-led government in Karnataka give false data on development works in the past? " he questioned and said "we have immense faith in the government."

Coming down heavily on the Congress leader, he said Shivakumar has insulted people of the state by saying that the government gave false data on Covid cases. So, he must tender a public apology at the earliest.

