Please don't die, K S Eshwarappa asks Congress leaders

Taunting Congress leaders pertaining to their padayatra for the implementation of Mekedatu project, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that "I appeal to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar to cancel their agitation during the pandemic for their safety. I ask them not to lose their lives. If they want to die, what can we do."

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said, "They have stated that only two of them will take out padayatra. But their workers will follow them without fail. So, I tell them not to become responsible for the death of their followers. Senior politicians including Deve Gowda, Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are the assets of Karnataka. We don't want to lose them. So please postpone your agitation planned during the pandemic," he suggested.

He said Congress leaders had forgotten Krishha, Cauvery and Mekedatu and other projects when they were in power. Despite governing the country for many years, they did nothing in this regard. They come to know about these projects when BJP comes to power. "You take out padayatra after the Covid cases come down. You must remain alive because state needs opposition party. If not there would be no opposition party in Karnataka in 2023 assembly polls."

