Poll code violations: Rs 8.57 cr seized in 24 hours

The election officials have seized a total of Rs 69.36 crore, includiung Rs 8.57 crore on Thursday, for the violation of model code of conduct since March 29.

The seizures during the 24 hours preceding Thursday evening included Rs 4.42 crore in cash and 63892 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.92 crore.

Some of the major violations were reported from Nippani Assembly in Belagavi district and Bhadravathi constituency in Shivamogga district. About Rs 1.50 crore in cash was confiscated in each of the two incidents.

In Gadag constituency, officials seized Rs 95 lakh in cash while Rs 50 lakh was seized in Naragaund constituency of Gadag district.

In Bengaluru, freebies worth Rs 34 lakh were seized in Byatarayanapura constituency. Officials in Jayanagar constituency seized an Innova car carrying about 25 sarees and 13 mobile phones in Tilak Nagar.