Poll tickets: KPCC issues guidelines to district units

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has issued guidelines for district units to follow while recommending candidates for Assembly election tickets.
Shivakumar has capped the list of aspirants in every constituency to three. No person with a criminal or communal background should be considered, the guidelines say. Shivakumar has asked district election committees to make sure its meetings are not recorded or leaked to the media.
