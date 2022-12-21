Poll tickets: KPCC issues guidelines to district units

Shivakumar has asked district election committees to make sure its meetings are not recorded or leaked to the media

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Dec 21 2022, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 23:24 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has issued guidelines for district units to follow while recommending candidates for Assembly election tickets.

Shivakumar has capped the list of aspirants in every constituency to three. No person with a criminal or communal background should be considered, the guidelines say. Shivakumar has asked district election committees to make sure its meetings are not recorded or leaked to the media.

Congress
Karnataka
Assembly elections

